ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0016

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $41.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

