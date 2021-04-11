Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.44. Zuora shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 3,616 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,437,260. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

