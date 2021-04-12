$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. 794,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,564,469. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

