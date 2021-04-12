-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.11). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Codexis by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Codexis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.47. 554,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,886. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

