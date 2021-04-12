$0.25 EPS Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Knowles reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -531.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

