-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of research firms recently commented on CALA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

