$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 146,049 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 409,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,971. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

