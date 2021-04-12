$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 11,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

