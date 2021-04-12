$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,313. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit