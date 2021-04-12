$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,313. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

