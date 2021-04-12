$0.74 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 1,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,758,587 shares of company stock valued at $353,153,609. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

