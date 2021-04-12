$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.77. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14,300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE SC traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $29.74. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

