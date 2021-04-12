10,274 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,822,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,938,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ABCB stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.