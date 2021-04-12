$122.51 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $122.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.78 million and the lowest is $98.10 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $185.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $482.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $583.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $468.64 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $636.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

