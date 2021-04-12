1,228 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $195.43 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

