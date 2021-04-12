12,377 Shares in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

NYSEARCA MOON traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $38.01. 29,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,941. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

