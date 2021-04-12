$129.53 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $129.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Switch posted sales of $128.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $546.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.10 million to $551.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $614.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.60 million to $635.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Switch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Switch by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 2,633,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,370. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

