13,036 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $186,299.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,383 shares of company stock worth $22,036,765 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORF opened at $59.35 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

