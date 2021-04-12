13,036 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $186,299.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,383 shares of company stock worth $22,036,765 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORF opened at $59.35 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit