1,334 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,337. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.51 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

