13,394 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

ORCC opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

