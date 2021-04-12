$140.38 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.17 million to $142.18 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $527.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

