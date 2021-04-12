156 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $44.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,405.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,690. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,337.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,067.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

