1,796 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.