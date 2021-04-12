1,796 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit