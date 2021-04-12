18,566 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.