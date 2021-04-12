1,860 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $315.55 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

