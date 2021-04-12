$188.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post $188.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.20 million. The Macerich posted sales of $226.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $782.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.52 million to $854.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $811.25 million, with estimates ranging from $767.44 million to $886.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.