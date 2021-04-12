$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,075. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

