$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $10.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

