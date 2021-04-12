$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $10,064,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,053. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

