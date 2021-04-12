20,700 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

HSTM stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $698.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

