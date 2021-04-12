21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Analyst Recommendations for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit