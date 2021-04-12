21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

