2,282 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,028,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

