26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Trading Down 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADER)

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.