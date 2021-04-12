$28.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce sales of $28.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $16.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $108.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.62 billion to $111.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.05 billion to $147.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $223.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day moving average of $260.78. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.