3,856 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

