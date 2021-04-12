3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

