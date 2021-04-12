3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $197.30. 53,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $198.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

