43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) Director Carolyn Egbert Buys 30,000 Shares

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) Director Carolyn Egbert bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$41,164.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,798.71.

43844 has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.04.

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

