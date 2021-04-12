475 Shares in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

