$538.25 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post $538.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. 11,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

