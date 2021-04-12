58,000 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $38.40 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

