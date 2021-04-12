$59.13 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce sales of $59.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.38 million. Inseego posted sales of $56.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $282.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $339.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.21 million to $373.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Inseego’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inseego by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 493,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inseego by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inseego by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 2,091,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,203. Inseego has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $915.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.92.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

