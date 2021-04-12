5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNP shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

VNP stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.60. The company had a trading volume of 219,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.13. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market cap of C$375.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. Equities analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

