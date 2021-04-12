6,570 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 344,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

