$678.91 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $678.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.00 million and the lowest is $676.90 million. Fortinet reported sales of $576.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,175. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $197.89.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

