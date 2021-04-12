$74.42 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce $74.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.60 million to $77.99 million. Gogo reported sales of $184.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $310.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $329.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $360.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gogo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,066. The company has a market cap of $955.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

