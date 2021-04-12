$800.39 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $800.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.00 million and the lowest is $799.82 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $693.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $49.65. 12,160,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,039,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

