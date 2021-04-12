8,550 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $51.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

