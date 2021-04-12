$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $87.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.63 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $367.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $404.61 million, with estimates ranging from $401.50 million to $411.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 80,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,568. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

