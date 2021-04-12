AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Shares of AACAY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.