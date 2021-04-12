AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.71. 33,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $190.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

